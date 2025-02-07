Champion Of Strength: A fascinating tale of passion and dedication

Guntur: In Indian powerlifting, few names shine as brightly as Bollineni Chandrika. A powerhouse of strength and resilience, she has won over 100 medals in state, national, and international competitions over 15 years. Now, she sets her sights on the Senior World Games and the Asian Powerlifting Championship, aiming to add more accolades to her illustrious career.

Hailing from Mangalagiri in Guntur district, Chandrika’s journey began in her school days. Encouraged by her seniors, her interest in powerlifting quickly transformed into a life-defining passion, leading her to national recognition at a young age. Balancing sports and academics, Chandrika earned an M Tech degree from Universal College of Engineering and Technology. Her ability to manage both demonstrates her unwavering discipline and determination.

A unique aspect of Chandrika’s journey is her partnership with her husband, KNV Narendra, also a powerlifter and her coach. His training and guidance have been instrumental in her success, making them a formidable team in the sport.

Chandrika has competed in numerous prestigious tournaments, including national championships, All India University competitions, South India events, and international meets. Her accolades include a silver in the Classic Senior National Powerlifting Championship (March 2024) and gold in the Senior South India Powerlifting Championship (November 2024), where she was crowned ‘Senior Strong Woman.’ In December 2024, she clinched gold in the Federation Cup Powerlifting Championship in Delhi, earning the title ‘Strong Woman of AP.’

One of her most significant achievements came in 2019 when she won gold at the Asian Pacific Powerlifting Championship. Recognizing her contributions, the state government honored her with the Vishisht Seva Award, a testament to her perseverance and excellence. Currently, Chandrika trains at home under her husband’s guidance, emphasizing a balanced diet to maintain fitness and stay within her weight category. “Powerlifting requires discipline, endurance, and the right nutrition,” she explains.

She also highlights the financial challenges of competing internationally. “National and international tournaments are expensive. Athletes need government support and sponsorship to continue bringing glory to the state and country,” she says.

Beyond her sporting aspirations, Chandrika hopes to secure a government job through the sports quota. However, competition for such positions remains intense. Bollineni Chandrika’s story exemplifies dedication, passion, and hard work. More than a champion in powerlifting, she is a role model for aspiring athletes, proving that with the right mindset, anything is possible. As she prepares for the next chapter in her journey, she continues to make Andhra Pradesh and India proud on the global stage.