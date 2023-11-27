Live
Chandana Deeksha begins with devotional fervour
Visakhapatnam: The 'Nrusimha (Chandana) Deeksha Dharana' commenced traditionally at Sri Varaha Lakshmi Narasimha Swamy temple on Sunday. Following rituals, hundreds of devotees from various districts wore Chandana Deeksha mala.
The priests of the Simhachalam temple garlanded the devotees with Tulasi mala as part of the Deeksha.
Earlier, Tulasi Mala and traditional deeksha cloth were offered to Lord Varaha Lakshmi Narasimha Swamy and devotees performed special puja on the occasion.
A stage was set up with a model idol of Lord Narasimha on the hill to complete the Deeksha process in the presence of Executive Officer Srinivasa Murthy.
Deputy chief priest K Sitaramacharyulu recited 'Ashtottara Sata Namavali' and led the devotees to chant the Sloka.
Later, the clothes were given to the devotees who took the Deeksha. For 40 days, devotees perform Mandala Deeksha. Officials said the Devasthanam provides special facilities to the Deeksha devotees.
Officials have announced that the second phase of the 32-day-long Deeksha will begin on December 4.