Chandrababu and Pawan Kalyan to hold a crucial meeting today

Former Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu and Pawan Kalyan to hold a crucial meeting today to discuss on seat allocations. During the meeting, various important issues will be discussed and decisions will be taken by the members of the assembly.

One of the major topics to be discussed in the assembly meetings is the fielding of a candidate by the Telugu Desam Party for the Rajya Sabha elections. The LP (legislature party) meeting will decide on this matter. The TDP has also planned to raise public issues and developmental issues that have not been addressed in the past five years in the assembly. This strategy aims to highlight the party's concerns and show its commitment to addressing the needs of the people.

It is expected that the meeting between TDP chief Chandrababu Naidu and Janasena chief Pawan Kalyan will bring clarity on the adjustment of seats between the two parties. Once an understanding is reached, the candidates for the upcoming elections will be announced. This meeting holds significance in the state's political scenario as it marks the third time the two leaders are meeting.

The Andhra Pradesh Assembly sessions will commence with Governor Abdul Nazeer's address on February 5th. Only a vote on account budget will be introduced instead of a full budget, considering the upcoming general elections. The assembly meetings are scheduled to last for three days, indicating the time constraint due to the elections. It is expected that important discussions and decisions will be made during these sessions, shaping the course of the state's future.

