Chandrababu Congratulates Gukesh on Historic Chess Achievement

In a momentous occasion for India, former Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu has extended his heartfelt congratulations to Indian Grandmaster D. Gukesh, a talented chess player from Telugu origins, on his remarkable achievement in Singapore. At just 18 years of age, Gukesh has made headlines by becoming the world’s youngest chess champion, marking a significant milestone in the world of chess.
Chandrababu praised Gukesh's dedication and skill, noting that the entire nation stands in celebration of his incredible success. This achievement not only highlights Gukesh's individual talent but also brings pride to the country, especially his home state.
In his statement, Chandrababu expressed his hopes for Gukesh's continued success, wishing him many more triumphs and accolades in the decades to come. As Gukesh sets new benchmarks in the sport, his achievements serve as an inspiration for aspiring chess players and sports enthusiasts across the nation.