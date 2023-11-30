Live
- CBI recovers cash from TMC legislator's residence
- Bengaluru Habba Flagged Off by DCM D K Shivakumar
- India's retail inflation slows to 4-month low in Oct
- ‘Atharva’ review: Engaging crime thriller
- Mamata writes to PM Modi on release of National Health Mission funds
- Zoom launches Zoom Surveys to help teams maximize productivity
- Student Sets Himself On Fire After School Scolding In Karnataka
- Government School Teachers Seek Dearness Allowance Hike, Urge Delhi LG's Endorsement
- Unidentified Man Crushed To Death While Crossing Tracks At At Qutab Minar Metro Station In Delhi
- Unicommerce Hosts e-Kumbh in Bengaluru to Empower Karnataka’s local businesses
Just In
Chandrababu heads to Tirupati, to visit Tirumala tomorrow morning
Highlights
TDP National President and former Chief Minister of AP Nara Chandrababu Naidu will arrive at Renigunta Airport from Hyderabad shortly.
TDP National President and former Chief Minister of AP Nara Chandrababu Naidu will arrive at Renigunta Airport from Hyderabad shortly. Chandrababu will reach Tirupati by special flight and stay tonight there.
Chandrababu will have darshan of Srivari along with his family members on Friday morning at 7.30 am. Later, Naidu will reach Gannavaram Airport from Renigunta Airport at 11.30 am and reach Gannavaram Airport at 12.40 pm.
Also, Chandrababu will visit Vijayawada Kanakadurga temple on December 2 followed by visiting of Simhachalam on December and Srisailam Mallanna on December 5.
Next Story
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENTS