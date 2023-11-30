Chandrababu heads to Tirupati, to visit Tirumala tomorrow morning

TDP National President and former Chief Minister of AP Nara Chandrababu Naidu will arrive at Renigunta Airport from Hyderabad shortly. Chandrababu will reach Tirupati by special flight and stay tonight there.

Chandrababu will have darshan of Srivari along with his family members on Friday morning at 7.30 am. Later, Naidu will reach Gannavaram Airport from Renigunta Airport at 11.30 am and reach Gannavaram Airport at 12.40 pm.

Also, Chandrababu will visit Vijayawada Kanakadurga temple on December 2 followed by visiting of Simhachalam on December and Srisailam Mallanna on December 5.



