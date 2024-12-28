Chandrababu honours Telugu figures on constitution’s 75th anniversary, releases calendar

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Nara Chandrababu Naidu on Saturday celebrated the 75th anniversary of the Indian Constitution by unveiling a new calendar for 2025 at his residence in Undavalli. This initiative aims to honour the Telugu figures who significantly contributed to the Constitution's drafting. During the event, the Chief Minister highlighted the importance of these luminaries and their formidable contributions to Indian democracy.

Among those celebrated was Sri Tanguturi Prakasam Pantulu, a notable freedom fighter who played a vital role in drafting important provisions regarding local governance and the discretionary powers of the Governor. CM Naidu noted Pantulu’s historical significance in both the freedom movement and the constitutional process.

The calendar also features other eminent personalities, including Sri Bhogaraju Pattabhi Seetharamaiah, who chaired the Union Territories Committee, and Mrs. Durgabai Deshmukh, whose suggestions on the national language, judiciary independence, and human trafficking were embraced by the Constituent Assembly. Additionally, CM Naidu acknowledged Mr. VC Kesava Rao for advocating non-discrimination in educational institutions and places of worship.

The contributions of other notable figures, like Alladi Krishnaswamy, who served on various committees, and Sri Mosalikanti Tirumala Rao, who ensured Mahatma Gandhi's principles were incorporated into the Constitution, were also recognised.

In a broader effort to engage with the public, Chief Minister Naidu announced the launch of the Andhra Pradesh legislature's first social media accounts, including platforms such as 'X', YouTube, Instagram, and Facebook. These accounts aim to enhance transparency and facilitate meaningful discussions surrounding legislative activities, making the workings of the Assembly more accessible to the populace.

The event was attended by key legislative figures, including Speaker Chintakayala Ayyannapatrudu and Deputy Speaker K Raghu Ramakrishna Raju, who were commended for their support of these innovative outreach efforts.















