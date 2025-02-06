Chandrababu issues directions to officials after cabinet meeting

In a significant cabinet meeting held on Thursday, Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu addressed a range of pressing issues impacting the state's administration and revenue management. The meeting, which gathered top officials and ministers, centered on the urgent need to resolve financial matters pertaining to funds and house dues prior to 2019.

CM Naidu issued explicit instructions to officials to expedite the clearance of water tree funds and house dues, noting the growing concern from activists and leaders regarding outstanding payments. He urged in-charge ministers to prioritize these directives during their district visits.

A substantial portion of the meeting was dedicated to discussing revenue generation, with CM Naidu emphasizing the importance of creating a conducive work environment. He encouraged ministers to facilitate easy access and support for those engaged in various sectors. The Chief Minister also highlighted the pressing need to address issues related to fraudulent passbooks and registrations.

In a major announcement, CM Naidu revealed that a memorandum of understanding had been signed in the renewable energy sector, calling for focused efforts on grounding these initiatives. He specifically mentioned the establishment of a training institute in Anantapur district under the Customs Department, aimed at upskilling officers in line with evolving industry standards.

During the meeting, Naidu reiterated the implementation of the Surya Gar and Kusuma schemes, which are expected to enhance the state's electricity supply. He firmly stated that there would be no increase in electricity charges, urging compliance with this mandate.

The Chief Minister also advocated for regular DRC (District Revenue Committee) meetings to ensure transparency regarding outstanding financial matters. He pointed out that discussions on liquor commission rates had taken place, instructing the cabinet sub-committee to reconvene to address potential losses for traders in this sector.

The meeting underscored CM Naidu’s commitment to effective governance and fiscal responsibility, setting the tone for future initiatives aimed at bolstering the state’s economic health.