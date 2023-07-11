Chandrababu, Lokesh, Purandeswari urges govt. to stand by Darshi accident victims

TDP chief Chandrababu Naidu has expressed shock and sadness over the road accident in Prakasam district, which resulted in the loss of seven lives. He has called on the government to provide support to the families of the deceased. Nara Lokesh, TDP National General Secretary, has also expressed his shock and described the accident as a tragic. Both leaders have urged the government to stand by the affected families.

AP BJP president Purandeshwari has also expressed regret over the incident and offered condolences to the families of the deceased. She has appealed to the government to ensure better treatment for the injured individuals.



The fatal road accident occurred in Prakasam district after midnight on Monday, involving a wedding party bus that plunged into the Nagarjuna Sagar canal near Darshi. Seven people lost their lives, and 12 others were injured. The accident happened while the bus was en route from Podili to Kakinada, with an estimated 35 to 40 people on board at the time.

