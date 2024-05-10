Chandrababu Meets Muslim Religious Leaders, Promises Justice for Minority Community

Telugu Desam Party National President and former Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu, convened a special meeting with Muslim religious leaders at the district TDP office on Friday morning. Muslim elders from various parts of the state were in attendance, and Chandrababu was honored by the leaders during the meeting.

During the meeting, Muslim elders expressed their concerns about the lack of justice for Muslims and sought to implement welfare scheme. They noted that Chandrababu had included special provisions for Muslims in the TDP manifesto and expressed hope that if he were to become Chief Minister again, justice would be served to the Muslim community. The TDP chief also assured of justice to minorities.

In addition to Chandrababu Naidu, Visakha MP candidate Sri Bharat and MLA candidates Palla Srinivas Rao, Vamsi Krishna Srinivas, Velagapudi, and Vishnu Kumar Raju were also present at the meeting.