  • Menu
Trending :

Live

Just In

Home  > News > National

Kerala HC dismisses PIL filed by AAP in Kodakara money heist

Kerala HC dismisses PIL filed by AAP in Kodakara money heist
x
Highlights

The Kerala High Court on Monday dismissed a public interest litigation (PIL) petition filed by Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) state President Vinod Mathew Wilson, expressing doubts on the probe into the role of state BJP chief K. Surendran in the Kodakara money heist.

Kochi : The Kerala High Court on Monday dismissed a public interest litigation (PIL) petition filed by Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) state President Vinod Mathew Wilson, expressing doubts on the probe into the role of state BJP chief K. Surendran in the Kodakara money heist.

The court, during the preliminary hearing on May 7, orally expressed its ire and pointed out that it will not permit it to be made a venue for political slugfest. On Monday, the court dismissed the PIL as non-maintainable.

The Kodakara money heist happened during the campaigning period of the 2021 Assembly polls. In April 2021, a car in Thrissur was looted and the driver filed a complaint that Rs 25 lakh which was supposed to be payable to a person named Dharmajan was taken away.

Later it was revealed the amount was around Rs 3 crore and the petitioner claimed this money was to be used, according to the directions of Surendran, in the polls.

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Next Story
More Stories
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENTS
image
image
image

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2024 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X