Kerala HC dismisses PIL filed by AAP in Kodakara money heist
The Kerala High Court on Monday dismissed a public interest litigation (PIL) petition filed by Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) state President Vinod Mathew Wilson, expressing doubts on the probe into the role of state BJP chief K. Surendran in the Kodakara money heist.
The court, during the preliminary hearing on May 7, orally expressed its ire and pointed out that it will not permit it to be made a venue for political slugfest. On Monday, the court dismissed the PIL as non-maintainable.
The Kodakara money heist happened during the campaigning period of the 2021 Assembly polls. In April 2021, a car in Thrissur was looted and the driver filed a complaint that Rs 25 lakh which was supposed to be payable to a person named Dharmajan was taken away.
Later it was revealed the amount was around Rs 3 crore and the petitioner claimed this money was to be used, according to the directions of Surendran, in the polls.