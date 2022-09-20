Chandrababu meets TDP leaders in Chittoor district jail, assures party support

TDP national president and former chief minister Chandrababu Naidu reached Chittoor district jail on Tuesday and met the party leaders in jail.

Recently, it is known that there was a clash between TDP and YSRCP groups during Chandrababu's visit to Kuppam.

The police filed cases against the TDP leaders in the incident of destruction of Anna canteen in Kuppam. As part of this, 10 TDP leaders were arrested by Kuppam police.

In this context, Chandrababu today visited the Kuppam to meet TDP leaders who are in jail. He also assured of party support to the TDP cadre. Earlier, while on his way to Chittoor, Chandrababu received a warm welcome at Chandragiri.