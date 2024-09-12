  • Menu
Trending :

Live

Just In

Home  > News > State > Andhra Pradesh

Chandrababu Mourns Over the Death of CPI (M) Sitaram Yechury

Chandrababu Mourns Over the Death of CPI (M) Sitaram Yechury
x
Highlights

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu expressed deep sorrow over the passing of veteran CPI-M leader Sitaram Yechury.

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu expressed deep sorrow over the passing of veteran CPI-M leader Sitaram Yechury.

Taking to X handle, Naidu said that Yechury was a prominent figure in Indian politics with intellectual prowess and has ability to connect with the grassroots community.

Chandrababu described Yechury as a "stalwart" of Indian politics who rose through the ranks to become one of the most respected voices in the field. He highlighted Yechury's insightful debates and dialogues with leaders across the political spectrum, a testament to his commitment to discourse and engagement that transcended party lines.

Chandrababu extended heartfelt condolences to Yechury's family, comrades, and followers, emphasising the significant impact Yechury had on Indian politics. "His legacy will continue to inspire generations," he noted.

As tributes pour in from various quarters, the political landscape reflects on the invaluable contributions of Sitaram Yechury. May his soul rest in peace.

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Next Story
More Stories
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENTS
image
image
image

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2024 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X
sidekick