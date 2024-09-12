Chandrababu Mourns Over the Death of CPI (M) Sitaram Yechury

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu expressed deep sorrow over the passing of veteran CPI-M leader Sitaram Yechury.

Taking to X handle, Naidu said that Yechury was a prominent figure in Indian politics with intellectual prowess and has ability to connect with the grassroots community.

Deeply saddened by veteran CPI-M leader, Sitaram Yechury Ji's passing. He was a stalwart who rose from the ranks to become one of the most respected voices in Indian politics. He was known for his intellectual take on issues, and connection with the people at the grassroots… pic.twitter.com/0vL9Jq6ao5 — N Chandrababu Naidu (@ncbn) September 12, 2024

Chandrababu described Yechury as a "stalwart" of Indian politics who rose through the ranks to become one of the most respected voices in the field. He highlighted Yechury's insightful debates and dialogues with leaders across the political spectrum, a testament to his commitment to discourse and engagement that transcended party lines.



Chandrababu extended heartfelt condolences to Yechury's family, comrades, and followers, emphasising the significant impact Yechury had on Indian politics. "His legacy will continue to inspire generations," he noted.

As tributes pour in from various quarters, the political landscape reflects on the invaluable contributions of Sitaram Yechury. May his soul rest in peace.