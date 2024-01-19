Chandrababu Naidu assures support to Rayalaseema after coming to power

Chandrababu Naidu, the leader of the Telugu Desam Party, assured the public that if his party comes to power, there will be no increase in electricity charges. He made this statement during his participation in the 'Ra Kadali Ra' meeting held in Kamalapuram, Kadapa district. Naidu also emphasized his commitment to developing Rayalaseema in various aspects.

He criticized his political opponents, stating that those who cannot treat their own family members fairly are unfit for politics. He questioned the previous government's promises of gifts during festive occasions, stating that they were not fulfilled. Naidu accused the ruling government of involvement in illegal activities such as oil extraction from sand and smuggling sand from the Penna River.

He claimed that the current Chief Minister Jagan Mohan Reddy, is using the funds meant for construction workers to benefit himself. Naidu criticized the increase in RTC and electricity charges under the current government and labeled Jagan as the chief minister who imposed taxes on garbage. He expressed pride in his party's governance capabilities and promised not to raise electricity charges if his party is elected.

Naidu also mentioned the incomplete Kadapa steel plant and emphasized the need for water resources in Rayalaseema, particularly for agricultural purposes. He criticized the current government for its alleged lack of investment in the region and stated his determination to make Rayalaseema prosperous. Naidu concluded by highlighting the employment opportunities available locally and criticizing the current government's inadequate spending on projects in the region compared to the TDP's previous tenure.