Chandrababu Naidu 'deeksha' to ramp up pressure on AP government

Mangalagiri: A meeting of the TDP important leaders presided over by party national president N Chandrababu Naidu on Monday decided to step up pressure on the YSRCP government for special coronavirus package, filling of 2.30 lakh jobs, payment of compensation to Polavaram evacuees, Chandranna Bima and other demands.

As part of this, the TDP would organise a 'Deeksha' on Tuesday, June 29, on the premises of party central office from 10 am to 1 pm. Chandrababu Naidu along with a few party leaders would take part in the protest duly observing the Covid-19 restrictions.

The TDP leaders said that crores of families lost their income during the pandemic crisis. Those dependent on small businesses and traditional professions suffered greatly due to the lockdown.

Many became orphans as family heads succumbed to the virus. Rubbing salt to the wounds, the Jagan Reddy regime increased taxes and rates. Considering the travails of the people, the TDP demanded Rs. 10,000 financial assistance to all the white ration cardholders.

If the YSRCP did not cancel Chandranna Bima, each bereaved family would have got Rs 10 lakh. The journalists should be declared as coronavirus frontline warriors. It was condemnable that the Chief Minsiter did not fulfil his promise to fill 2.30 lakh job vacancies. However, the youth protesting against this were being illegally put under house arrest.

The TDP leaders termed it as a breach of trust on the part of the Jagan Mohan Reddy government to take a U-turn on payment of Rs 10 lakh compensation to the Polavaram evacuees. It was inhuman and unlawful to cause flooding of the houses of the evacuees without giving them any compensation till now. The government should immediately pay compensation to them, the party said.

The TDP strongly objected to the YSRCP regime reducing the beneficiaries under the Chandranna Bima from 2.47 crore during the TDP regime to just 60 lakh now.