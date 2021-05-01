Chandrababu Naidu predicts ‘final victory’ to farmers

Amaravati : TDP national president and former chief minister N Chandrababu Naidu on Friday lauded the farmers, women and youth for continuing their 500-day-old, relentless agitation for Amaravati Capital City without yielding to threats from the YSRCP government in the state.

Naidu asserted that the 'final victory' in the epic struggle for the capital city would go to the Amaravati agitators only considering the fact that dharma and justice were on their side.

Addressing a virtual meet organised by Amaravati JAC to mark the 500-day agitation, the TDP chief said that nobody would be able to create 3 capitals in Andhra Pradesh eventually.

It was painful to think how the ruling YSRCP leaders were trying hard to destroy the dream capital of the AP people. Except for the YSRCP, all other political parties and intellectuals were supporting the cause of the Amaravati agitation just because it was just and unstoppable.

Naidu said, "I am extending my full support to the capital city agitation not because this project was started during my regime. It is because dharma and justice are on the side of all the 29,000 farmers' families. They have sacrificed their lands for creating a capital for whole state. If anybody protects dharma, then dharma will protect them. The farmers are now suffering just because of the bad intentions of some atrocious rulers."

The TDP chief questioned the YSRCP government's audacity to ignore the agreements reached with the 29,000 farmers who gave their lands only upon being promised to develop Amaravati as a well-equipped capital city for AP. Even a small company cannot escape from its large commitment if it failed to fulfil the agreements reached with the stakeholders.

Huge compensation would have to be paid if the MoUs were to be violated. The YSRCP government was committing blatant violations of the agreements reached with the farmers, he said.

Naidu expressed surprise at the Jagan Mohan Reddy regime's constant attacks on the Amaravati agitators without trying to open any dialogue with them. They were leading their struggle for over 500 days but the Chief Minister has never made any efforts to reach out to them.

The YSRCP leaders were stooping to such levels that they were getting false SC, ST atrocities cases filed against the SC agitators themselves in the capital city area, he crticised.