Chandrababu Naidu slams YSRCP govt. alleges violation of law in the state

The TDP national president and former chief minister Chandrababu Naidu on Tuesday warned the government that there would be dire consequences if they acted in violation of the law. He alleged that the YSRCP government was filing false cases against their party leaders to divert attention from corruption. Chandrababu visited TDP senior leader and former MLA Dhulipalla Narendra in Chintalapudi in the Guntur district.



The TDP chief went to the house of Narendra, who was arrested and sent to jail in connection with the Sangam dairy case. He assured Dhulipalla that the party would be in full support. Chandrababu spoke at a media conference held later. On this occasion, criticism was heaped on the YSRCP government.



He urged people to stand up for Narendra. The TDP chief took a jibe saying even the courts are not enough to prosecute YSRCP leaders for corruption and warned that serious consequences are inevitable if the state government does not change the method. "The police are also acting unilaterally, which is not a good practice; we shall remember how people and TDP leaders are being tortured against the law and will review all of them in the future," Naidu said.



Chandrababu further said that TDP has brought peace in Rayalaseema by suppressing violent activities. He alleged that the same violence has prevailed in the YSRCP regime currently.