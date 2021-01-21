Chandrababu Naidu strongly condemns Venkata Rao's arrest

Amaravati: TDP national president N Chandrababu Naidu condemned the arrest of TDP politburo member and former Minister Kala Venkata Rao by foisting false cases. He expressed concern over the arrest of the senior party leader late in the night on Wednesday.

Stating that the arrest reflects the highhandedness of Jagan Mohan Reddy's government, Naidu questioned is it a fault of Venkata Rao to visit Ramatheertham after the incident of idol desecration.

He said that Jagan Mohan Reddy established jungle rule in the State by violating human rights and expressed doubts whether the people of the State are under a democratic rule or fascist rule.

He said the YSRCP government arrested Atchannaiadu on a false case and jailed him for 83 days. The government arrested Kollu Ravindra and jailed him for 54 days. He said that people of backward classes will teach a lesson to the Chief Minister.

Naidu demanded immediate release of Kala Venkata Rao by lifting false cases on him.