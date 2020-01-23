Chandrababu Naidu's effigy burnt in Visakhapatnam
Activists of the YSRCP burnt the effigy of former Chief Minister and TDP president N. Chandrababu Naidu at Kancharapalem in the city on Wednesday.
Visakhapatnam: Activists of the YSRCP burnt the effigy of former Chief Minister and TDP president N. Chandrababu Naidu at Kancharapalem in the city on Wednesday for what they called influencing the council chairman for sending the Bill related to decentralisation to select committee thus stalling the passage of the bill.
