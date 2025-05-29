Chandrababu re-elected TDP national president

Kadapa: Nara Chandrababu Naidu has been re-elected TDP national president unanimously at Mahanadu on Wednesday. Party’s election committee chairman Varla Ramaiah announced the election of Chandrababu Naidu on Wednesday, the second day of party’s annual conclave. It may be noted that Chandrababu Naidu has been serving as party president for the past three decades.

The party’s election committee issued a notification for the national president election on Tuesday and when all the leaders supported the nomination of Chandrababu Naidu unanimously, the election committee chairman announced the election of Naidu as party national president on Wednesday. Later Varla Ramaiah administered the oath of office to Chandrababu Naidu as party national president. The elections will be conducted every two years.

Ministers, party MPs, legislators and other leaders congratulated Naidu, who became the Chief Minister for a fourth term last year following the electoral victory of the TDP-led NDA. Naidu, who turned 75 last month, has been holding the post of party president for the last 30 years. Naidu had taken the reins of the party in 1995.