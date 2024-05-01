Chandrababu to address in public meeting at Chirala today

Telugu Desam Chief Nara Chandrababu Naidu is scheduled to attend and address a public meeting at Chirala at 3 pm. TDP coalition MLA candidate MM Kondaiah mentioned that all arrangements have been made for the meeting at the empty space next to the TDP Office, located beside National Highway 216. Leaders and workers from TDP, Jana Sena, BJP, and the remaining six constituencies of Bapatla Parliament Constituency have come together with the goal of winning the assembly.

Preparations including setting up a helipad at the party office premises and an open meeting platform next to it for the public meeting were overseen by Kondaiah, TDP Bapatla Parliamentary Election Observer Dr. Bachina Chenchugaratayya, and Bapatla Parliamentary Constituency President Salagala Rajasekhar Babu. They conducted a Bhumi Puja with the guidance of Vedic scholars.

Chandrababu's visit is aimed at motivating and guiding the coalition ranks, and he urged everyone to work towards a successful election. He encouraged the coalition ranks to showcase their strength and secure a victory in the assembly.