Chandrababu to end Kuppam tour today, to hold public meeting at Mallanur
KUPPAM: TDP chief Chandrababu Naidu's visit to Kuppam continues to its third day on Saturday. Naidu will receive requests from people at Roads and Buildings department (R&B) guest house at 9:30 am. At 12 noon, the statue of Sri Kanakadasa will be inaugurated at Kurabha Building near PES Medical College. Following this, a meeting with the Kurabha clansmen will take place.
At 2:30 pm, Naidu will participate in a food donation program for the underprivileged at Anna Canteen in Kuppam bus stand. Following this, he visited the Peddapalli Gangamma Temple in Kothapet and perform a religious ritual (pooja).
Subsequently, special prayers will be conducted at a mosque. At 4:30 pm, Naidu will reach Mallanur bus stand and participate in a public meeting. After the meeting, he will travel by road to Bangalore HAL Airport and proceed to Hyderabad.