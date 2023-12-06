Live
Chandrababu to tour districts from December 11, to address public issues
TDP national president and former Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu who was released on bail in Skill Development case is gearing up to fight for public issues.
Naidu along with his wife visited several temples including Tirupati Venkateswara Swamy, Vijayawada Durgamma, Simhachalam Appanna, and Srisailam Mallanna. However, their visit to Srisailam was postponed due to a rains caused by Cyclone Michaung.
Chandrababu will participate in various gatherings and will also visit Delhi on the 7th of this month to complain to the EC about illegal deletion of votes and from the 11th of this month, Chandrababu will tour several districts including Srikakulam, Kakinada, Narasaraopet, and Kadapa. After the district visits, Chandrababu and Pawan Kalyan will discuss the joint manifesto and candidate selection.
TDP and Jana Sena are working together to take the joint manifesto to the people. The coordination committee has already held a meeting on the joint manifesto and will release the full manifesto in the last week of December.