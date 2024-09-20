Chandrababu to Visit Prakasam District to participate in Idi Manchi Prabhutvam program

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Nara Chandrababu Naidu is set to visit Prakasam District on Friday, where he will participate in the 'Good Government' program in Maddiralapadu village. The Chief Minister will depart from Undavalli by helicopter at 2 PM and is expected to arrive at Naguluppalapadu Mandal, Chadalawada at 2:30 PM. During his visit, he plans to engage with local residents by going door to door in the village before attending a village meeting scheduled for 5 PM. To ensure smooth proceedings, extensive arrangements have been made, including a strong police presence.

Originally, CM Naidu was scheduled to visit Srikakulam district, specifically Kaviti Mandal and Rajapuram village, to conduct the first assembly and discuss the initiatives implemented by the coalition government during its initial 100 days in office. However, reports indicate that these plans were unexpectedly canceled due to adverse weather conditions.

In the backdrop of the Chief Minister's visit, local TDP MPs and MLAs have urged him to take swift action to fulfill commitments made for the development of Prakasam district. In a meeting held on Wednesday in Mangalagiri, several alliance MLAs and MPs raised various issues concerning local development with CM Naidu. Notably, Ongole MP Magunta presented a letter requesting the resolution of ongoing issues, while MLA Damachrala Janardhan highlighted the needs of the Ongole Corporation.

MLAs Ugranarasimha Reddy and Ashok Reddy submitted letters addressing urgent concerns over drinking water supply in their constituencies. Furthermore, Ugranarasimha Reddy, accompanied by Education Minister Nara Lokesh, emphasized the need for immediate action regarding the construction of a triple IT building in Kanigiri constituency. They, along with Deputy CM Pawan Kalyan, focused on the pressing issue of water supply in Kanigiri and called for the allocation of necessary funds to support fresh water initiatives.

As the Chief Minister prepares for his visit, the interactions with local leaders underscore the pressing developmental needs of Prakasam district amid ongoing efforts to enhance local administration and governance.