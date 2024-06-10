Chandrababu to Visit Tirumala after Taking Oath as AP CM

After taking oath as the Chief Minister of Andhra Pradesh, Telugu Desam Chief Nara Chandrababu Naidu is set to visit the holy shrine of Tirumala to seek blessings from Srivari. Chandrababu will take oath as the Chief Minister on Wednesday (12th) and will leave for Tirumala the same night.



During his visit, Chandrababu, along with his family, will also offer prayers to Lord Shiva on Thursday morning. Prior to his visit, a meeting will be held with the TDP alliance parties, which include Janasena and BJP, on Tuesday. In this meeting, Chandrababu will be elected as the leader of the legislature party and a resolution will be passed.

The alliance delegation will then hand over the resolution to the Governor, requesting him to invite Chandrababu to form the government. Following this, the Governor will issue a notification inviting Chandrababu to take oath as the Chief Minister. Chandrababu is expected to take office on Wednesday, following which he will embark on his spiritual visit to Tirumala.