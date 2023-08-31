Chandrababu wishes Lokesh on completing 200 days of Yuvagalam padayatra

Amaravati: TDP youth leader Nara Lokesh's Yuvagalam padayatra has reached its 200th day. This year the padayatra which started on 27th January is continuing with great success. Till now the Yatra has continued in 77 constituencies. Lokesh has walked 2,700 kilometers so far. Lokesh participated in 64 public meetings and 132 face-to-face meetings.



TDP leaders and activists are congratulating Lokesh on reaching the 200th day of the Padayatra. TDP chief Chandrababu also wished his son. He said that Padayatra, which started as a youth movement, has become a public movement.

Yuvagalam 200th day schedule

Polavaram Assembly Constituency (Joint West Godavari District)

Morning:

8.00 – Start of the padayatra from Dandamudi Kalyanamandapam, a suburb of Jangareddygudem.

8.05 – Entry into Polavaram Assembly Constituency

8.35 – Meeting with farmers at Narasannapalem

9.05 – Chat with locals in Sithampet

9.20 – Reaching 2,700 km of Padayatra at Seethampet

11.20 – Meeting with locals in Bayyanagudem

12.20 – Lunch break at Koyyalagudem

Evening:

4.00 – Special program with tribals in Koyyalagudem

5.00 – Continue the trek from Koyyalagudem

5.45 – Meeting with locals at Koyyalagudem center

Night:

6.45 – Meeting with locals at Gavaravaram

7.45 – Meeting with locals at Pongutoor

8.45 – Stay at the resort center in the suburbs of Ponguturu.