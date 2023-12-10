Live
Naidu urges PM to declare revent cyclone as National Disaster
Naidu urges PM to declare cyclone Michaung as National Disaster and help Andhra Pradesh and Tamil Nadu which suffered severe loss.
In a letter to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Naidu urged him to extend short term and long term help. He said in Andhra Pradesh crops were badly damaged and it is estimated that the loss was around Rs 10000 crore.
