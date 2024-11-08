Chief Minister Chandrababu Praises Eluru Police for Seizing Stolen Vehicles

In a commendable operation, Eluru police successfully seized 251 stolen two-wheelers and arrested 25 suspects, a development that has garnered praise from Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu. Expressing his satisfaction with the police's efforts, Naidu highlighted the importance of utilizing advanced technology to solve such cases, ultimately providing relief to the victims and their families.

The Chief Minister specifically noted the case of Neeli Aliveni, a woman suffering from thalassemia, whose scooter—crucial for taking her daughter to the hospital—was stolen. After the police recovered the scooter and returned it to her, Aliveni was visibly moved, an emotional moment that Naidu shared by retweeting a video from the Andhra Pradesh Police Department.

"This initiative not only helps in recovering stolen vehicles but also underscores the significant impact that theft has on families who rely on these vehicles for their daily transportation and livelihoods," Naidu remarked. The prompt actions of the Eluru police have truly made a difference in the lives of those affected by such thefts.