Chikkaballapura: Woman kidnaps, robs Rs 21L from ex along with current lover

Chikkaballapura: A woman allegedly kidnapped and robbed her former lover with the help of lover and extorted Rs 21 lakh at Nandi hill station at Chikkaballapura district. According to police, Vijay Singh from Anantapur was working as a software engineer in Bengaluru. He and a young woman from Proddatur were in love with each other for the past one-and-a-half years. But for a few months, the two of them were separated.

On June 16, Pulla Reddy, another lover of the young woman, called Vijay Singh on the pretext of a party. Later, they were taken him to QVC Villa near Angatta village in the foothills of Nandi hills. Later, Pulla Reddy’s accomplices Subramani and Sudhir assaulted him by spraying pepper spray on his face. They severely assaulted the software engineer with belt and rope and showed the woman through video call.

The next day again the young woman met Vijay and abused him with filthy words. She availed online loans through apps using his mobile phone and transferred Rs 21 lakhs to her account. She also stole two Apple iPhones, an Apple laptop, and an Apple iPad from Vijay Singh apart from Rs 4,000 in cash. After two days, the gang took Vijay Singh and left him in Vidyaranyapu in Bengaluru. They threatened to kill him if he told anyone about it. A case has been registered in Nandigiridham police station in this regard. Nandigiridham police have launched a search for the accused.