Chilakam Madhusudana Reddy honoured at new Jana Sena party office in Dharmavaram

A grand event took place today at the new office of the Janasena party in Dharmavaram town, where Chilakam Madhusudana Reddy, the state general secretary of the party, was honoured and supported by Satya Kumar Yadav, the MLA candidate of the joint alliance of Janasena, BJP, and Telugu Desam parties.

The event was attended by several prominent leaders including BJP District President Saake Obulesh, Jinka Chandrasekhar, BJP Kurnool leaders Harish, and State General Secretary of Fisheries Development Department of Janasena Party Besta Srinivasulu. Mandal Presidents Purram Shetty Ravi and Naga Sudhakar Reddy also graced the occasion along with Janasena Party Hero Women Gutti Shailaja.

Lakshmi Devi Mandal Vice Presidents Gotluru Jeevi, District Janasena Party Secretary Kona Chandrasekhar, District Joint Secretary Dudi Jaya Ramanjaneyulu, and many other executive committee members and leaders were present at the event.

The gathering was a show of unity and support for Chilakam Madhusudana Reddy and the Janasena party, highlighting the strong alliance between the Janasena, BJP, and Telugu Desam parties in the upcoming elections.