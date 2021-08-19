  • Menu
Chirala: MLA Karanam Balarama Krishnamurthy lays foundation stone for fish market platform

Chirala MLA Karanam Balarama Krishnamurthy speaking at Ramapuram on Wednesday
Chirala MLA Karanam Balarama Krishnamurthy speaking at Ramapuram on Wednesday

Highlights

MLA Karanam Balarama Krishnamurthy laid the foundation stone for the construction of a fish market platform at the Ramapuram village in Vetapalemmandal on Wednesday.

Chirala: MLA Karanam Balarama Krishnamurthy laid the foundation stone for the construction of a fish market platform at the Ramapuram village in Vetapalemmandal on Wednesday.

Speaking at the programme, the MLS said that the local fishermen complained that due to the lack of a fish market platform in the coastal village, they are losing the opportunity to sell the freshly caught fish to the purchasers.

Following their request, the MLA said that he directed the officials to mobilise funds for the fish platform work and they successfully did it.

He wished the fishermen to utilise the platform for earning a good income. Devanga Corporation chairman Beeraka Surendra, Karanam Venkatesh, Chirala Municipality Chairman Janjanam Srinivasa Rao, vice-chairman BonigalaJaisan Babu, fisheries JD Chandrasekhar Reddy, MPDO Nethaji and others also participated in the programme.

