Chiranjeevi gets invitation for Narendra Modi's Bhimavaram visit, Pawan ignored

Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav celebrations are in full swing across the country and the Central and State Governments have decided to celebrate the 125th birth anniversary of Alluri Sitaramaraju. Arrangements for the unveiling of the Alluri statue are being made at Bhimavaram in Andhra Pradesh on July 4 as part of the Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav. Against this backdrop, the invitation for megastar Chiranjeevi to the event has become a hot topic in cinema and political circles.



Prime Minister Narendra Modi will unveil the Alluri statue. Megastar Chiranjeevi has been invited by the government to participate in the event and Kishan Reddy sent a letter to Chiranjeevi inviting him on behalf of the Central Government. However, it remains to be seen whether the letter was received by Chiranjeevi on behalf of the Telugu film industry or sent in person.

The mega team rushed to announce that Chiranjeevi was going to share the stage with the Prime Minister. In a way, the campaign seemed to show Chiranjeevi's interest in attending Modi's tour. However, fans were surprised that Pawan Kalyan, who has been close to the BJP from the beginning, did not receive any invitation. As CM Jagan is also expected to attend the PM's meeting. It is known that Pawan also does not like to be on stage with Jagan.

With the elections fast approaching, the BJP, which is hoping for the support of the Kapu community in the AP, is reportedly working to implement its strategies by highlighting Pawan and Chiranjeevi. Even though Chiranjeevi is busy with his schedules right now, he is overwhelmed by the opportunity to share the stage with Modi.