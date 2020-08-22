Chittoor: Gas leak victims to get 5 lakh each: MLA MS Babu

Chittoor: Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy has expressed deep shock over the gas leak incident at Hatsun Agro Private Limited in Bandapalli village, Puthalapattu mandal on Thursday night, in which 14 woman workers fell ill, and assured Rs 5 lakh each for victims through the management of private dairy, according to Puthalapattu MLA M S Babu.



The victims were admitted in Chittoor Government Hospital on Thursday night. As the condition of three victims turned critical, they were shifted to Ruia Hospital, Tirupati.

District Collector Dr N B Gupta, SP S Senthil Kumar have rushed the spot to taker up rescue and relief operations. Meanwhile Deputy Chief Minister K Narayana Swamy and Panchayat Raj Minister P Ramachandra Reddy instructed District Collector for ensuring all medical facilities for gas leak victims and take action against the private dairy.

Speaking to media, MLA M S Babu said that he took the incident to the notice of Chief Minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy seeking immediate relief for the victims. "Due pressure would be mounted against the Hatsun Agro Private Ltd to remit Rs 5 lakh each to gas leak victim. An official statement would be made shortly in this regard," he clarified. He charged that the said private dairy did not obtain the permission from Fire, Pollution and Revenue Departments accordingly. The District Collector has also instructed the fire, industries and pollution departments to hold a detailed enquiry over the accident and submit a report in this regard.