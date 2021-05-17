Chittoor: It's easy to preach than practice says Covid Survivor P Vishwanath

Chittoor: At a time when there is a steep spike in Covid cases in the district, news that Municipal Commissioner P Vishwanath was infected has shocked many. It was more so because he earned the distinction of being the first civic body chief to get the novel virus.

Vishwanath said he took some quick decisions, like sending away his family to Tirupati, assign responsibilities to his colleagues and stay in home quarantine.

Because of certain 'irresponsible' persons in society who wear no face mask and who dont follow the Covid norms, the surge is more. Vulnerable sections who have dilments like BP, diabetes, Cardiac problems, are getting affected. The MC said he too must have got the infection from one among people since his job involves public contact everyday.

Staying alone in house was something disturbing for Vishwanath. But since he has been advocating to everyone the steps one should take if they are affected made him realise that he should practice what he has been preaching.

So the first thing he did was to have hundred per cent positive outlook; do physical exercise; follow doctor's advice. The MC said he did all that he used to tell people as part of awareness programme on Covid.

"Yes, it is easy to preach than practice, but once you are determined to recover fast, the will power increases and things become much easy, he observed.

Meditation and breathing exercise, besides reading books worked well for his recovery within 14 days, Viswanath pointed out .

"I appeal to all, whether you are a Coronavid patient or a healthy person, never feel depressed or panic.

As long as you take quick measures, like early detection and follow instructions of doctors there will be no need to get hospitalised. The problem is people ignore the early symptoms. That is putting undue pressure on hospitals and medical staff and bringin misery to a patient and his family."

"As Municipal Commissioner, I would like to appeal to all to please get vaccinated. Yes, there are some problems regarding vaccine, but efforts are on to address them. But, do get vaccinated fast. The earlier we all get vaccinated, the faster we can chase away the virus, he added.