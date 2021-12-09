Chittoor jawan among victims of copter crash

Kurabalakota (Chittoor district): Sai Tej, 28, who was among the deceased in defence helicopter crash in which Chief of Defence Staff General Bipin Rawat died, belonged to Yeguva Regada village of Kurabalakota mandal.

His parents Bhuvaneswari and Mohan, a farming family, encouraged Sai Tej to join military service, which led to his entering army in 2013.

His wife Syamala and two children, son (5) and daughter (3), are residing in SBI Colony of Madanapalli.

Sai was discharging duties as Lance Naik and was the personal security officer for CDS General Bipin Rawath.

After the news of the tragedy borke out, Sia Tej's wife and children reached the his parents' home at Yeguva Regada village, a remote hamlet having only three houses near Kurabala Kota mandal headquarters.

His maternal uncle Sudarsan said Sai Tej came to village for Vinayaka Chaviti in September last and returned to his duties.

Sai Teja, who died along with Chief of Defence Staff Gen Bipin Rawat. (Right) His wife and children (File pictures)



