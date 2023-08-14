Live
- For me, Independence is to able to make decisions on personal values says Ashi Singh
- A splendid debut by Medha
- ‘Chalona’ from ‘Jawan’: Flawless romantic melody
- Independence Day 2023: These Slogans Will Make You Proud to Be an Indian
- Quick and easy ideas for busy moms-to-be
- ‘Salaar’ first single update to be out on Aug 15
- ‘Jailer’ collections: This is what film’s Telugu version made in four days
- Pawan Kalyan says YSRCP is looting North Andhra lands
- Glasses on doors of Owaisi's Delhi home found broken
- 75% Indians fear tech will replace their jobs unless they upskill
Just In
Chittoor: Neurodevelopment workshop gets impressive response
Highlights
Apollo Physiotherapy College Principal Dr Kiran informed that neurodevelopment workshop was organised here on Sunday, in which 250 students and teachers of various colleges from Royalseema region participated.
Chittoor: Apollo Physiotherapy College Principal Dr Kiran informed that neurodevelopment workshop was organised here on Sunday, in which 250 students and teachers of various colleges from Royalseema region participated.
Dr N Kumareshan from Chennai Savitha College of Physiotherapy, and Dr Arunachalam from Madhav University, Rajasthan, attended as special guests.
Dr Kiran said that excellent response has been witnessed for the neurodevelopment workshop where the latest developments in physiotherapy were discussed broadly. He complimented that teachers and students of various colleges have taken active part in the workshop. Dr Subhadradevi and others attended the workshop.
Next Story
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENTS