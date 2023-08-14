Chittoor: Neurodevelopment workshop gets impressive response

Chittoor: Apollo Physiotherapy College Principal Dr Kiran informed that neurodevelopment workshop was organised here on Sunday, in which 250 students and teachers of various colleges from Royalseema region participated.

Dr N Kumareshan from Chennai Savitha College of Physiotherapy, and Dr Arunachalam from Madhav University, Rajasthan, attended as special guests.

Dr Kiran said that excellent response has been witnessed for the neurodevelopment workshop where the latest developments in physiotherapy were discussed broadly. He complimented that teachers and students of various colleges have taken active part in the workshop. Dr Subhadradevi and others attended the workshop.