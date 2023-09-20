Chittoor: No crackers during Ganesh idols immersion

Chittoor: Municipal Commissioner Dr J Aruna said that using crackers during the immersion of Lord Ganesh idols will be a threat for environmental pollution. The members of Ganesh Utsav Committee should extend their cooperation in this regard for avoiding pollution disaster, she stated.

Addressing a Ganesh Utsav Committee meeting held here on Tuesday, the Commissioner said that constructive arrangements were made at Kattamanchi Tank for immersion of Ganesh Idols. Water level in Kattamanchi Tank has been increased for hassle free immersion. Round-the-clock sanitary works would be initiated and a medical camp has been arranged at Kattamanchi Tank ground. Extensive lighting facilities have been made at the spot and cranes are kept ready for lifting Ganesh Idols for immersion, she added.

Assistant Commissioner Govardhan, Municipal Health Officer Dr Dr Lokesh, Ganesh Ustsva Committee members and others were present.