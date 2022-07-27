Chittoor police arrests a most wanted and habitual interstate house burglar

Chittoor, July 27: Chittoor police along with Chittoor rural and Karvertinagaram police arrested a most wanted and habitual interstate house burglar at reserve forest area here on Wednesday.

He also involved in many chain snatchings.

He was identified as Thiruveedula Mahesh (33) of Sita Nagar in Guntur town.

He habituated house burgling only to meet his lavish expenses and for vices.

The police recovered 400 grams of gold ornaments from him.

Investigation revealed the shocking incidents that he was an accused of 150 house theft cases indulged in various States including AP, Telangana, Karnataka, Tamil Nadu and Maharashtra.

He was arrested many times in theft cases but again involved in the house burgling after releasing from the prison.

He conducts recky at isolated or locked houses before indulging in theft.

Many cases registered against him at various police stations including four in Prakasam district, 9 in Guntur rural, one in Krishna district, two in Kurnool, 4 in Vijayawada urban, 4 in Guntur urban, two in Anantapur, 1 in Tirupati urban, 11 in Nellore and at some places in Telangana also including 3 in Mahabubnagar, 8 in Siddipet, three in Khammam, 2 in Sangareddy districts.