Chittoor: Sanitary workers demand regular payment of salaries

Chittoor: Protesting the indifferent attitude of government in respect of regular payment of salaries and regularisation of their services, the sanitary workers under the leadership of AITUC district chief Nagaraj staged a dharna in front of Municipal Corporation office on Saturday.

Addressing the aggrieved health workers, Nagaraj strongly condemned the government move to entrust the management of municipal sanitary workers system to ward sachivalayams in the respective municipalities. "Those who have completed more than 40 years of service as sanitary workers could not get confirmation orders still.

The government did not keep its promise of facilitating GPF facility for sanitary workers," he regretted.

He demanded the government to ensure Rs 50 lakh insurance policy for the sanitary employees who lost their lives due to Covid-19 pandemic. District AITUC leaders Mani, Udayakumar and Chandra submitted a memorandum to Municipal Commissioner P Viswanath in this regard.