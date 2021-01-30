Chittoor: SEC urged to conduct polls transparently

Chittoor: Former Minister N Amaranath Reddy on Friday appealed to the State Election Commission to conduct the ensuing gram panchayat elections in a free and fair manner.

Speaking to media at TDP office here, Amarnath Reddy said the ruling YSRCP in the earlier MPTC and ZPTC polls, resorted to violence restricting the candidates from filing nominations and declared its own candidates as unanimous.

He recalled that out of 65 ZPTCs in Chittoor district, YSRCP won 30 ZPTCs unanimously and demanded the SEC to cancel all the unanimous polls that held in last March. He hailed the Supreme Court verdict of restoring democratic values in the state.

He said the TDP would contest for all seats as per the instructions of former Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu and appealed to TDP functionaries to face the elections boldly and file nominations for all the seats without any fear.

MLC B N Rajasimhulu, former Town Bank president P Shanmugam, TDP leaders V S Surendra Kumar, Srikanath, Rajeswari and others were present.