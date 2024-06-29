Live
Just In
Chittoor ZP former CEO suspended days before retirement
P Prabhakar Reddy, the former CEO of Chittoor Zilla Parishad, faced suspension just before his retirement, as ordered late Thursday by Kannababu, the Commissioner of Panchayat Raj Department.
Tirupati : P Prabhakar Reddy, the former CEO of Chittoor Zilla Parishad, faced suspension just before his retirement, as ordered late Thursday by Kannababu, the Commissioner of Panchayat Raj Department. Critics, particularly TDP leaders, alleged that Prabhakar Reddy, due to alleged political backing from Minister Peddireddi Ramachandra Reddy during the YSRCP's tenure, held multiple high-ranking positions simultaneously despite lacking required qualifications. They accuse him of financial misconduct involving substantial funds, including interest from BRGF and Finance Commission allocations, possibly amounting to hundreds of crores. TDP claims also include allegations of unfair treatment towards their contractors, resulting in delays and legal actions.
Amidst complaints filed by officials and TDP leaders to Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu and others, an inquiry has been initiated, and Prabhakar Reddy has been instructed not to leave headquarters pending investigation. Critics argue that delayed action against Reddy was due to political shielding under the previous administration, with his suspension coinciding only after the TDP's return to power.