Christmas celebrated with gaiety

Vijayawada: The Christmas festival was celebrated with gaiety on Monday. Churches in the state were colourfully decorated and illuminated with lighting. Devotees visited the churches and offered prayers late on Sunday night and Monday morning.

Famous and big churches and shrines like Gunadala Mary Matha Shrine, Roman Catholic church in One Town, Baptist church in One Town, St Paul’s Cathedral, Infant Jesus Catholic Church, Philadelphia AG Church, CSI Church in Suryarao Pet, Indian Pentecostal Church and other churches in the city wore festive look.

Wearing new clothes, Christians greeted one another and cut the cake to celebrate the festival. Hindus and Muslims greeted the Christian friends, colleagues, neighbours and others with Xmas greetings and messages in the early morning and shared the happiness of Christmas.

There was huge demand for cakes and sweets. Bakeries witnessed heavy rush with buyers. Priests delivered sermons conveying the message given by Jesus to mankind for peace, happiness and prosperity.