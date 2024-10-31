CID begins probe in Jethwani arrest case

Vijayawada : Andhra Pradesh Crime Investigation Department (APCID) on Wednesday began the probe into the alleged torture and arrest of the Bollywood actress Kadambari Jethwani. It may be noted the state government had handed over the sensational case to the CID because it is a high profile case and has to be investigated in AP and Maharashtra. The CID officials collected statement from Jethwani and her parents on Wednesday as part of the investigation of the case. The CID also filed a petition seeking custody of the prime accused K Vidyasagar for the investigation.

Jethwani earlier lodged a complaint with Ibrahimpatnam police that she was illegally arrested and tortured by Vijayawada police after a false complaint lodged by YSRCP leader and entrepreneur Vidyasagar.

The police later arrested Vidyasagar and sent him to judicial remand. The CID police have collected the case details from Ibrahimpatnam police of NTR district.

Jethwani had alleged that false case was foisted against her and demanded that detailed investigation into it. Following her complaint, the police arrested Vidyasagar. Later, he moved the AP High Court seeking scrapping the orders of the lower court in Vijayawada which remanded him to judicial custody but the High Court struck down his petition.

Earlier, three IPS officers were suspended in the case. Former intelligence chief P S R Anjaneyulu, former CP of Vijayawada Kanti Rana Tata and former DCP of Vijayawada Vishal Gunni and former ACP of Vijayawada Hanumantha Rao were suspended for their alleged involvement in the arrest of actress Jethwani and her family.