CISF cycle rally arrives in Ongole

Ongole: Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) cycle rally, the Vande Mataram Coastal Cyclothon – 2026, aimed at promoting coastal security and raising awareness about drug abuse, arrived at Prakasam district police headquarters here on Tuesday.

The rally, covering 6, 500 kilometres across nine states, commenced from Kolkata on January 28 and will conclude in Kochi on February 23. Over 100 cyclists are participating in this initiative to educate coastal communities about maritime security and the dangers of substance abuse. Coinciding with the 150th anniversary of Vande Mataram, the initiative aims to instil values of protecting the motherland and national sacrifice among citizens.

CISF Senior Commandant Sanjeeth Kumar stated that the rally plays a crucial role in protecting national peace and security while creating public awareness about drug-related hazards. The team covers approximately 150-160 kilometres daily, demonstrating remarkable courage and discipline, he said.

Prakasam police SB DSP Chiranjeevi, Ongole DSP R Srinivasa Rao, AR DSP Srinivasa Rao, and other police officials and NCC students extended a warm welcome to the CISF team at the district headquarters.