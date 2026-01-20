CISF to flag off Vande Mataram Coastal Cyclothon-’26 on Jan 28

Visakhapatnam: To strengthen coastal security awareness, national unity and community participation, the Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) is set to launch the second edition of the ‘CISF Vande Mataram Coastal Cyclothon-2026’ on January 28, informed Deputy Inspector General of CISF MG Raghavendra Kumar.

Addressing the media here on Monday, the DIG stated that building upon the success of the first CISF Coastal Cyclothon, the 2026 edition carries forward the historic movement with renewed resolve and a stronger national connect.

Minister of State for Home Affairs Nityanand Rai will virtually flag off the CISF Vande Mataram Coastal Cyclothon-2026 on January 28 from the Major Dhyan Chand National Stadium, New Delhi, in the presence of senior officers and distinguished dignitaries, he said.

The Cyclothon is being organised with the theme ‘Surakshit Tat, Samridh Bharat’ (secure coasts, prosperous India) and carries the patriotic essence of Vande Mataram, symbolising national pride, unity, and collective responsibility towards safeguarding India’s coastline, the DIG mentioned.

The cyclothon is a 25-day-long 6,553-kilometre cycling expedition, covering the entire mainland coastline of India, making it one of the most extensive coastal cycling campaigns ever undertaken in the country, the Deputy Inspector General of CISF informed.

Two teams of CISF cyclists will commence simultaneously. They include Western Coast (from Lakhpat Fort, Kachchh, Gujarat) and the Eastern Coast (from Bakkhali, South 24 Parganas, West Bengal), he informed.

After traversing coastal roads across the country, both teams will converge at Kochi, Kerala on February 22, Raghavendra Kumar said. 130 CISF personnel, and including 65 women personnel, will participate in the programme, reflecting inclusivity, resilience and operational strength, he added.

All participants have undergone over a month of rigorous training, focusing on endurance building, nutrition management, cycling safety and long-distance riding, bicycle maintenance, posture optimisation and efficient pedalling techniques, professional cyclists were engaged during preparatory sessions to fine-tune performance and safety standards, he informed.

The CISF Coastal Cyclothon-2026 aims to sensitise coastal communities about threats such as smuggling of drugs, weapons, and explosives and encourage vigilance.

It also intends to strengthen partnerships between coastal communities and security agencies for a robust coastal security network and promote fitness, discipline and healthy lifestyles among youth and coastal communities, the DIG said.

As part of the cyclothon outreach initiative, CISF cyclist teams will halt overnight at more than 50 selected coastal villages.

Senior Commandant Satish Kumar Bajpai, CommandantJitendra Babu were present.