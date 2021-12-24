CJI NV Ramana addresses an event in Ponnavaram, says greatness of Telugu should be enhanced

Chief Justice (CJI) of the Supreme Court Justice NV Ramana said that one can never forget one's hometown, motherland, and mother tongue. He said that the contribution of his family members to his upbringing was immense. Speaking at a function organized by the villagers in Ponnavaram, CJI's hometown, he said he has a special relationship with Ponnavaram and said he remembered that the teachers looked at him very lovingly.

Justice NV Ramana pointed out that unity is the best method for the solution of all problems and asked everybody to further enhance the goodness of Telugu. "Many people in Delhi say about the greatness of Telugu and laud the famous buildings built in their states," CJI said. He said that he was aware that the Telugu nation did not have a proper identity and opined that there is a need to strengthen the Telugu language, culture, traditions. He said Biotech company has developed the vaccine during the Corona crisis and asserted that it was a matter of pride to be Telugu.

The CJI said that he never forgets his motherland and made clear that he will work in such a way as to show the fame, superiority, and greatness of Telugu to the nation.