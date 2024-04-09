Cluster of MSME industries around Sri City proposed

Sri City: CEO of AP MSME Corporation Adarsh Rajendran proposed establishing a cluster of small and medium-sized industries in and around Sri City to serve as ancillary units to the majormanufacturing companiesin the region. During his visit to Sri City on Monday, he inquired about details regarding Sri City’s Ready-built factories and leasing modalities. He expressed his admiration for Sri City’s industry-centric environment and top-tier infrastructure, citing it as an exemplary model for replication across India due to its remarkable success.

Sri City vice-president (Customer relations) C Ramesh Kumar presented a detailed overview of the business city’s growth and current status to the visiting dignitary. Later, Adarsh Rajendran toured the campus, taking note of the vibrant industrial activities. He visited the production facilities of Mondelez, MSR Garment and Adela Electronics.