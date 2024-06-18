  • Menu
CM asks MLA to help poor Muslim families

Guntur East MLA MdNaseer Ahmed met Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu at his residence at Undavalli in Guntur district on Sunday and greeted him on the occasion of Bakrid.

The MLA felicitated the Chief Minister. Naidu conveyed greetings to the legislator on the occasion of Bakrid. He asked MLA Naseer Ahmed to see that the benefits of welfare schemes reach Muslims coming from poor families residing in the Guntur East Assembly constituency.

