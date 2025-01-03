Live
CM Chandrababu and Minister Nara Lokesh pays tribute to Savitribai Phule on birth anniversary
In a heartfelt tribute to the trailblazing social reformer, educator, and writer Savitribai Phule, Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu and Education and IT Minister Nara Lokesh commemorated her 194th birth anniversary. The occasion served as an opportunity to recognize Phule's monumental contributions to women's education and her unwavering fight against discrimination based on caste and gender.
Chief Minister Naidu extolled Savitribai Phule as the first woman teacher, who bravely championed women's education in the mid-19th century, establishing the first girls' school in Pune in 1848, defying the societal norms of the time. He remarked that her spirit continues to inspire modern society and serves as an ideal for ongoing efforts against casteism, patriarchy, and untouchability. He emphasized that Savitribai’s initiatives laid the foundation for the Telugu Desam Party’s ideology on women's empowerment and played a significant role in promoting women's reservations in governance.
In his remarks, CM Naidu acknowledged Phule's commitment to fostering a society that transcends caste and religious barriers. He took to Twitter to express his respect and admiration, stating, "Today, we honor Savitribai Phule, a champion for social justice and education."
Minister Nara Lokesh also paid tribute, highlighting Savitribai’s belief that women's liberation is attainable solely through modern education. He quoted her powerful slogan: "We have only one enemy, and that enemy is ignorance. Our goal is to eradicate that enemy by becoming educated." Lokesh praised Savitribai for instilling a revolutionary consciousness among women and noted her relentless dedication to her cause until her last breath.
Minister Lokesh called on society to uphold and continue the legacy of Savitribai Phule, celebrating her as a timeless symbol of social justice and empowerment.