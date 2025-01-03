CM Chandrababu and Minister Nara Lokesh pays tribute to Savitribai Phule on birth anniversary

In a heartfelt tribute to the trailblazing social reformer, educator, and writer Savitribai Phule, Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu and Education and IT Minister Nara Lokesh commemorated her 194th birth anniversary. The occasion served as an opportunity to recognize Phule's monumental contributions to women's education and her unwavering fight against discrimination based on caste and gender.

సంఘ సంస్కర్త, తొలి మహిళా ఉపాధ్యాయురాలు, రచయిత్రి అయిన సావిత్రిబాయి పూలే గారి జయంతి సందర్భంగా ఘన నివాళులు అర్పిస్తున్నాను. ఆధునిక విద్య ద్వారానే స్త్రీ విముక్తి సాధ్యపడుతుందని నమ్మిన వ్యక్తి సావిత్రిబాయి. ‘మనకున్నది ఒకే ఒక శత్రువు, ఆ శత్రువే అజ్ఞానం. విద్యావంతులమై ఆ శత్రువుని… pic.twitter.com/CqHm7iS01B — Lokesh Nara (@naralokesh) January 3, 2025

Chief Minister Naidu extolled Savitribai Phule as the first woman teacher, who bravely championed women's education in the mid-19th century, establishing the first girls' school in Pune in 1848, defying the societal norms of the time. He remarked that her spirit continues to inspire modern society and serves as an ideal for ongoing efforts against casteism, patriarchy, and untouchability. He emphasized that Savitribai’s initiatives laid the foundation for the Telugu Desam Party’s ideology on women's empowerment and played a significant role in promoting women's reservations in governance.

స్త్రీ విద్యపై ప్రప్రధమంగా గళమెత్తిన ఉద్యమకారిణి, ఆదర్శ ఉపాధ్యాయురాలు సావిత్రిబాయి పూలే 194 వ జయంతి సందర్భంగా ఘననివాళి అర్పిస్తున్నాను. కుల వ్యవస్థకు, పితృస్వామ్యానికి, అంటరానితనానికి వ్యతిరేకంగా ఉద్యమించిన సావిత్రిబాయి స్ఫూర్తి మనకు ఆదర్శం. ఆనాటి కట్టుబాట్లను కాదని 1848లోనే… pic.twitter.com/aKIEK2QfnC — N Chandrababu Naidu (@ncbn) January 3, 2025

In his remarks, CM Naidu acknowledged Phule's commitment to fostering a society that transcends caste and religious barriers. He took to Twitter to express his respect and admiration, stating, "Today, we honor Savitribai Phule, a champion for social justice and education."

Minister Nara Lokesh also paid tribute, highlighting Savitribai’s belief that women's liberation is attainable solely through modern education. He quoted her powerful slogan: "We have only one enemy, and that enemy is ignorance. Our goal is to eradicate that enemy by becoming educated." Lokesh praised Savitribai for instilling a revolutionary consciousness among women and noted her relentless dedication to her cause until her last breath.

Minister Lokesh called on society to uphold and continue the legacy of Savitribai Phule, celebrating her as a timeless symbol of social justice and empowerment.