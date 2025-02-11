CM Chandrababu assures of safeguarding tribal rights

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Nara Chandrababu Naidu has reaffirmed his commitment to safeguarding the rights of tribal communities in the state. In a message shared via social media, he clarified that there are no plans to amend or remove the 1/70 Act, which ensures that tribal populations retain rights over lands and properties in tribal areas.

Naidu emphasised that the preservation of tribal communities is integral to the broader preservation of Indian culture. He highlighted ongoing efforts to enhance education, healthcare, and living standards for tribal populations. "There are special programmes in place for the welfare and development of tribals," he noted.

The Chief Minister also spoke about his ambitions to gain international recognition for unique tribal products, particularly instances such as Araku coffee. He pointed out that, following the introduction of Government Order No. 3 during the united state, he has strived to ensure that only members of tribal communities are appointed to teaching positions in tribal areas. However, he lamented the cancellation of this order due to legal challenges stemming from the prior YSR Congress Party government’s negligence.

Naidu reassured the tribal communities that he has no intentions of altering the 1/70 Act and urged them not to succumb to "false propaganda" about the government's plans. He called upon tribal citizens to dismiss any unwarranted concerns stemming from misconceptions, reiterating his unwavering dedication to the advancement of those at the bottom of society.