CM Chandrababu Naidu Celebrates World Photography Day

On World Photography Day, Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Nara Chandrababu Naidu sent warm wishes to all photography lovers. He took the time to greet photojournalists and even took a picture with a camera to show his appreciation for their hard work.

World Photography Day greetings to all photography enthusiasts! Greeted our photojournalist friends on the occasion today and gave the camera a shot. I appreciate their hard work. #WorldPhotographyDay2024 pic.twitter.com/0G6kCSUjFY — N Chandrababu Naidu (@ncbn) August 19, 2024

Naidu praised photojournalists for their important role in capturing and sharing important moments and stories. He said, "Today, we celebrate the art of photography and the hard work of our photojournalists. Their efforts in capturing the world around us are greatly appreciated."

World Photography Day is a chance to recognize the value of photography and those who work to capture and tell stories through their images. CM Naidu recognizes how much he values the work of photographers.