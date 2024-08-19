Live
- Odisha Police team to go to Ranchi to seize SIM box
- PM Modi wishes Indian contingent for Paris Paralympic Games
- CM Chandrababu Naidu Celebrates World Photography Day
- Vadodara medical students protest over Kolkata female doctor’s rape-murder
- Sri Lanka playing Tests late in the English summer is a great opportunity, says Sanath Jayasuriya
- MP govt’s Religious Dept to function from Ujjain
- FM Sitharaman asks regional banks to give more loans to small and micro firms
- RG Kar horror: Woman officer who probed Hathras case included in CBI team
- Nara Lokesh Meets Foxconn Delegation, Discusses Future Plans
- East Bengal FC to take part in AFC Challenge League Group Stage draw
Just In
CM Chandrababu Naidu Celebrates World Photography Day
Highlights
On World Photography Day, Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Nara Chandrababu Naidu sent warm wishes to all photography lovers.
On World Photography Day, Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Nara Chandrababu Naidu sent warm wishes to all photography lovers. He took the time to greet photojournalists and even took a picture with a camera to show his appreciation for their hard work.
Naidu praised photojournalists for their important role in capturing and sharing important moments and stories. He said, "Today, we celebrate the art of photography and the hard work of our photojournalists. Their efforts in capturing the world around us are greatly appreciated."
World Photography Day is a chance to recognize the value of photography and those who work to capture and tell stories through their images. CM Naidu recognizes how much he values the work of photographers.
Next Story
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENTS